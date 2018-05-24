Memorial Day travelers face highest gas prices since 2014

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Memorial Day weekend is one of the big travel times of the year, but it's also a time when gas prices rise high. Pump prices are $2.93 per gallon nationally, almost 60 cents more expensive than last year, according to AAA.

"I like to travel to Louisiana alot and I rather the prices stay low," said Denise Miller who plans to drive to New Orleans this weekend to visit family.

More than 41 million drivers are expected to get on the road and they will pay the most expensive gas prices since 2014.

Some cities in Texas have already eclipsed $3 per gallon, but the state average price is $2.76.