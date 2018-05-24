NFL Players’ Union and others flag new NFL ban against National Anthem protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - The NFL's new ban against National Anthem protests is fielding a mixed bag of reactions.

The league announced on Wednesday all team players and personnel on the field must stand during the National Anthem or face fines against the team.

President Trump-- who intensified the anthem kneeling controversy last year-- applauded the league's decision, telling Fox News that players who don't stand "maybe shouldn't be in the country."

"I don't think people should be staying in locker rooms," the president added. "But still I think it's good you have to stand proudly for the National Anthem. I think the people pushed it forward."

The NFL Players' Union is against the new rule, but one reporter tweeted players believe "Trump has legitimately spooked the NFL."

But the league is feeling plenty of blow back with the New York Jets owner vowing to pay fines if his players want to kneel in protest.

The San Francisco 49ers didn't even vote for the new rule, abstaining from the vote, instead.

"I believe that our players have done a great job of trying to bring light to social justice issues," 49ers CEO Jed York said.

But many fans just want football, not politics on the field.

One former player, Tim Tebow, famous for kneeling on the sidelines in prayer put it like this, "Um, I did stand for the anthem."

Now some say boycotts against NFL sponsors may cause the league to reconsider the new ruling.

Then again, boycotts kinda led to this new rule in the first place.

So, if ever the NFL just wanted to punt.....you can bet the league office would love to call that play in the huddle now!