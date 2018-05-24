No limitations, no excuses, just amazing! Joey Doak isn’t throwing away his shot at track and field success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Joey Doak is about to reach one of his biggest goals, graduating from C.E. King High School.

"It hasn't hit me yet," the senior said. "It probably won't hit me until I'm on the stage, getting my diploma."

Doak already achieved a dream of his, winning the state title in shot put for the wheelchair division earlier this month.

"I've gotten third the last two years," Doak said. "This year I was like 'it's my last year, I've gotta do it.' I took first place with my warmup shot."

Doak was born with spina bifida, a spinal chord defect that has prevented the use of his legs. He's never let what some see as a "disability" to limit him.

"I can do anything anyone else can do. I'll bet I can do it different, but bottom line, is I can get it done."

In addition to shot put, Doak competes in the 100 and 400 meter races, basketball, archery and softball. He's planning to participate in track and basketball in college, with the hopes of one day being a Paralympian. To learn more about this athlete, check out the video above!