Teacher’s aide in Texas City ISD accused of having improper relationship with student

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A former Texas City Independent School District teacher’s aide has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a student, police confirm.

Crystal Nicole Alaniz, 26, was taken into custody Thursday and charged for her alleged involvement with an 18-year-old student in the district.

According to Texas City police, Alaniz was working at Woodrow Wilson Alternative Learning School when she began an intimate relationship with the teen boy, who also attended the school.

Alaniz was charged with improper relationship between educator and student, and her bond was set at $30,0000.