Amazon asked to stop selling facial recognition technology to police

Amazon has continued to keep us on our toes over the years with various new programs, but now their facial recognition technology is getting a lot of attention for privacy concerns.

In 2016. Amazon launched "Rekognition," an online service that can identify faces, objects, and track people. Anyone can use the service at a low cost through its giant cloud division, but the decision to market the facial recognition program to police is concerning to people especially those in vulnerable communities.

“Communities of color, immigrant communities that are subject to enforcement under this administration are additionally concerned because governments are being handed this powerful surveillance infrastructure. And the concern is they can use it in ways that aren't aligned by civil liberties,” said Shankar Narayan.

As of now it's unclear how many law enforcement agencies have purchased "Rekognition," but on Amazon's list of customers it shows Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon as one of them.

An analyst from their department said they were able to index over 300,000 photo records within one to two days which cut down the identification of suspects from two to three days to just minutes.

Law enforcement may be welcoming the new technology, but over 40 organizations have signed a letter urging Amazon to take the new technology off the table for government use. Who knows how this will end up.