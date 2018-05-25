Chris Paul ruled out of Game 6 against Warriors with hamstring injury

HOUSTON - If the Rockets are going to close out the Golden State Warriors Saturday night, they'll have to do it without Chris Paul. The team announced the point guard will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals because of a right hamstring strain. Paul was injured during the fourth quarter of Game 5. The team will re-evaluate Paul after returning to Houston. To hear from the Rockets, watch the video above!
