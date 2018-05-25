City of Houston recognizes victims, spotlights billboard of Abraham Campos on National Missing Children’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Friday is National Missing Children’s Day. Every May 25th since 1983 has been observed to recognize missing youth after a series of child abductions gained the country's attention. The Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearing House has received 55, 346 reports in 2017. Of those, 41, 893 were juveniles.

"These are true victims in our society and missing persons is something that we really need to address with partnerships and further education,” said Assistant HPD Chief Dobbins.

In Houston, the Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas is launching a new month-long effort across the city to help generate leads for Abraham Campos who disappeared in April of 2005 after his mother allegedly kidnapped him. He would now be 17 years old. A warrant is out for her arrest.

"We've continued to look for Abraham and we don't give up, we have a lot of cases, but when we get leads we work them the best we can, and we don't give up,” said LT. Manny Cruz.

The billboard features a photo of Abraham when he disappeared, along with an age progressed photo of what he would look like today. The digital billboard will play throughout the region over 1,200 a day on each sign for a month.