HOUSTON -- As many of us look forward to a three-day weekend and get ready to hit the road for some pre-summertime travel fun, let us not forget WHY we have the time off. Are we just ready to party, people....or are we taking the time to REFLECT and REMEMBER what Memorial Day is really about? Grego shares his thoughts.
Closing Comments: Let us not forget what Memorial Day is really about
