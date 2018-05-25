Comicpalooza returns to George R. Brown Convention Center for 10th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON --- Calling all comic fans!

Comicpalooza is back and will take over the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday, May 25 to Sunday, May 27.

Known as Texas' largest pop culture festival, Comicpalooza will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Memorial Day weekend and will present more than 1,000 hours of dynamic programming and entertainment.

The three-day pop culture festival will feature an elite celebrity guest lineup headlined by Tom Holland, John Cusack, Marvel’s Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox, ‘The Shield’s’ Michael Chiklis and Walton Goggins, Ross Marquand from ‘The Walking Dead’ and more.

Comicpalooza will also feature a diverse assortment of events, gaming and panels including an interactive Maker’s Space, cosplay contests, a live art auction, a film festival and specialty retailers.

For more information, click here.