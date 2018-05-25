× Drink up! Friday is National Wine Day

HOUSTON— Raise a glass of vino Friday for ‘National Wine Day!’

Wine has been around for centuries of course and drinking moderate amounts has been known to lower risks for some diseases.

You may not need any help celebrating, but here are some ideas for food to go with your wine.

for seafood, grab a bottle of dry white wine, like Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio pronounced (Gree-jee-oh).

If you’re more of a red wine lover, grill-up some steaks, and pour some cabernet.