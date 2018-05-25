HOUSTON— The latest entry in the Star Wars universe hits theaters this week. Solo, the highly anticipated prequel directed by Ron Howard that explores the origins of Han Solo. AP award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the latest summer blockbuster starring Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, and Emilia Clarke. Star Wars isn’t the only new release this weekend, Beast is a dark romance taking place on the Jersey Isle where a serial killer is taking out young women. Finally, an ensemble cast line up for another adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull. A boring period piece or entertaining costume comedy? Those reviews on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: Solo, Beast, Seagull
