× Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at apartment complex in northwest Houston

HOUSTON—Houston Homicide Investigators are probing an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Houston.

According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of TC Jester around 8:40 a.m.

Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot, then saw a woman dead on the apartment patio. Police arrived to find a man dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.