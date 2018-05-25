× Prison bus crash causes delays in downtown Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating what led to a prison bus crash in downtown Houston Friday morning.

According to police, the bus was transporting prisoners when it crashed into a car at the cross streets of Chartres and Polk.

Emergency Medical Services assessed the prisoners that complained of pain but determined that no one was injured.

The streets were blocked off for an hour following the crash, which led to major delays for morning commuters in that area.