What ever happened to ‘Wink’ the cat who went missing after burglary in The Heights

HOUSTON - In February, NewsFix told you about a cat burglar who broke into El Gato Cat Café in The Heights.

The thief stole $250 in donations, but much worse, the guy left the back door open when he exited the establishment allowing six of the 10 resident felines to escape.

Among the cats to get out was a 9-year-old fluffy Ragdoll named Wink.

Now Wink’s staying in the Senior Room at the café's partner Friends For Life non-kill shelter in The Heights. She’s eating like a champ and ready for her forever home. As for the guy who let her out in the first place -- yep -- he was arrested!~

To read more about how you can adopt a "wink of a cat" with an amazing story to boot, pick up this month’s issue of Houstonia.