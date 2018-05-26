× Hormel Foods recalls canned chicken, pork products

WASHINGTON — Hormel food Corporation is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of canned products, that may be contaminated with foreign matter, which includes pieces of metal.

The canned chicken and pork products were produced between February 8 and 10 of 2018. The products included are 12oz cans of SPAM with a best by date of February 2021 with production codes F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889.

Also there are 12oz metal cans of “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108.

There were certain minor oral injuries reported after the consumption of some of these products. Consumers are asked to contact Consumer Response, Hormel Foods at (800) 523-4635.

For more information: click here.