HPD: SWAT called after man points gun at siblings, standoff ends peacefully

HOUSTON — The Houston SWAT team was called to a domestic violence scene between siblings in southeast Houston early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 1 a.m. at a home in the 6400 block of New York Street at Balkin Street.

According to police, a suspect threatened his relatives with a firearm , and when police arrived he ran into the home.

A woman told officers there were other people inside, including two children. HPD SWAT was dispatched to the home to continue talks to get the family out safely.

Once SWAT arrived and continued the negotiation, everyone inside agreed to exit the house and all were unharmed.

The suspect is in custody and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.