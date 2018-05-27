× 2 people rescued by Coast Guard near Galveston

HOUSTON — Two people were rescued near Galveston Saturday night after their boat stranded.

The boater called 911 when his 22 foot craft had mechanical issues and broke down on rocks near Bird Island in Galveston Bay.

An air rescue was ordered after attempts by the Coast Guard were unsuccessful due to shallow waters the vessel was in. The two men were air lifted to Scholes International Airport in Galveston by helicopter.

No injuries were reported, said the Coast Guard.