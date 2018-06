× A driver hits traffic light, flips car in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Houston Police responded to a vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

When police arrived around 4 a.m. they found a car upside down on Richmond Avenue near Rice Boulevard.

The driver appeared to steer the car into a traffic pole, knocking the pole down, and flipping the car.

Alcohol containers were found. It is unknown whether he was intoxicated.

The driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, police said.