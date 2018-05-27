Former President George H.W. Bush taken to hospital in Maine

May 27, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Main Health Care on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. Bush needed to be hospitalized for a couple of weeks after laying his wife, Barbara, to rest late in April. He had been hospitalized for a blood infection at that time.

Spokesman for the former president says Bush will remain in the hospital for a couple of days, but he is “awake and alert and not in any discomfort.”

Bush was taken to Maine for the summer earlier this week.

 

