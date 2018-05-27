× HPD: Officer involved in crash with drunk driver

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was involved in a crash in North Houston.

Early Sunday morning, the driver, who was intoxicated, was driving south on Old Humble Road at the North Sam Houston Parkway, where he ran a light and struck the officer in his cruiser.

The impact sent the police car into a spin and sent the car a half block from the intersection.

Both the officer, and the driver sustained minor injuries; both are expected to be okay, police said .