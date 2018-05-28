HFD: Shelter-in-place lifted after 4-alarm fire breaks out at SE Houston recycling plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- A 4-alarm fire broke out Monday morning at a warehouse in southeast Houston.

Multiple departments responded to the 13100 block of Almeda Road near Junction to work to knock out the blaze.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area, and a shelter-in-place was issued for residents within a one-mile radius of the scene, but that order was lifted shortly before noon.

One-mile radius shelter-in-place issued in relation to the 4-alarm fire at a recycling plant on Almeda. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 28, 2018

HFD is responding to a 3-11 fire at a recycling plant on Almeda road. Fire Chief on Scene. Please use caution if you are in the area. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 28, 2018

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo Credit: Gilbert Rendon, Ted Irving and Houston Transtar