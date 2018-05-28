HFD: Shelter-in-place lifted after 4-alarm fire breaks out at SE Houston recycling plant

Posted 8:03 AM, May 28, 2018, by , Updated at 04:20PM, May 28, 2018

HOUSTON--  A 4-alarm fire broke out Monday morning at a warehouse in southeast Houston.

Multiple departments responded to the 13100 block of Almeda Road near Junction to work to knock out the blaze.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area, and a shelter-in-place was issued for residents within a one-mile radius of the scene, but that order was lifted shortly before noon.

 

 

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo Credit: Gilbert Rendon, Ted Irving and Houston Transtar