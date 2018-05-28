× HPD: 1 man arrested, another on the loose after burglary attempt at Galleria Mall

HOUSTON — One man was arrested and another is on the loose after a burglary attempt at the Galleria Mall Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. when two men allegedly tried to use a crowbar to break into the mall.

According to police, an HPD officer was working as the mall’s security when she saw the men attempting to break into the mall.

The security guard yelled at the suspects and called 911, police said. Both suspects fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers spotted one of the suspects behind the bushes near Dillards and arrested him. Officers are searching for the other suspect.

Police say it is unknown what store they were targeting.