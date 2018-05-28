Santa Fe High School students prepare to return to class after deadly mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas—Students and educators are preparing to return to Santa Fe High School Tuesday, determined to close out the school year, after a gunman recently took the lives of 10 of their colleagues and classmates in a mass shooting.

The message is clear -- #SantaFeStrong -- a phrase echoed on just about every street corner and on trees with green and gold bows; the words are also printed on many shirts.

In case you're still looking for one, Patriot T's in Santa Fe is allowing preorders online. As they are spending this time to get them to students before the bell rings Tuesday. And Street Graphics in League City still has some on the shelves.

It's a difficult time for all of us, just stay “Santa Fe Strong” and we will get through it together.