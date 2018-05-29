× HPD: Security guard shot in leg at apartment complex in southwest Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting of an on-duty security guard in southwest Houston.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex on Rampart at Glenmont Street. The security guard, who works at the complex told police that he was on-duty at the main gate entrance and letting a car in when someone drove by and shot in his direction.

The security guard was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It is not clear if he was targeted, police say.