Keeping Houston kids safe: Project Safe Start kicks off for 28th year

HOUSTON - Keeping students and teachers safe as they start their summer break is a real project, which is why this is the 28th year for Project Safe Start in Houston.

"If children feel that we care about them, they're on the right path," said Houston City Council Member Brenda Stardig. "They are part of something bigger than they are and they're not going to act out. They're going to feel good about themselves and their future."

Grenita Lathan, HISD's interim superintendent added, "When it comes to safety, it takes a village and partnerships are the key. And I'm so glad that our elders have gathered here today to say our community will be peaceful, our children will be safe."

Local law enforcement, clergy, school districts and university personnel all joined forces as we close out another school year.

"The Houston Police Department will be increasing patrol visibility in and around the schools in the HISD area," said Assistant Chief Sheryl Victorian. "We will also set up a command post at HPD in our command center and we will have representatives from each organization present."

The goal is for free flowing info between all the entities in order to deploy resources immediately if and when it's necessary.

HISD Police Chief Paul Cordova said, "We want to reinforce the partnership we have with the pastors here, we certainly need that blanket of protection."

Project Safe Start is also depending on parents to police their own children, which can sometimes be a pretty big project, too!

