President Trump tweets on Mueller Probe while still trying to prepare for historic North Korean Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - What a difference a holiday weekend makes!

Just when it looked like the historic North Korean Summit was dead in the water, it appears to have come back to life again!

President Trump tweeted......"Meetings are currently taking place concerning summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York."

Yep, North Korea's former chief spy will reportedly meet with our former chief spy-- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -- later this week.

So it appears the summit may happen on June 12 after all.

But has a monster been created out of expectations for the historic peace talks?

Overnight, the president tweeted...."Sorry, I've got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt."

On the North Korean front, the president has put together a team to deal with the peace talks and has indicated secret meetings are already taking place to move the summit along.

Trump has also sent his some of his advance team to Singapore.

"I'm meeting with our embassy and our wonderful hosts here in Singapore," White House Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin told some aggressive reporters as he walked the halls of his hotel.

But old habits are hard to break-- and the president seems to be under a spell over the Mueller probe.

"It's a witch hunt, that's all it is," the president told reporters on Friday.

The president tweeted further about the Democrats on the Mueller team saying....."Why aren't the 13 angry and heavily conflicted Democrats investigating the totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton. It's a Rigged Witch Hunt, that's why!"

But key Democrats in Congress disagree.

As House Intelligence Committee ranking member and California Congressman Adam Schiff put it, "As long as we have a deeply unethical president, there's only one remedy, and that is to change the Congress, and to let the investigation go on."

Perhaps complete transparency from all sides might be the only way to break the spell!