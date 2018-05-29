× Teague Middle School says students are to blame for social media threat

HOUSTON— Teague Middle School confirmed Tuesday that students were behind a social media post that threatened violence against the school’s faculty and students.

A campus-wide investigation was conducted Monday when the threat was posted and now that the students have been identified Aldine ISD says that classes will not be canceled.

The school released a statement that read in part:

Hello this is Ms. Hicks principal of Teague Middle School. Aldine ISD is aware of a social media post threatening violence at Teague MS.

Aldine ISD police were notified and investigated the threat. Students responsible were identified and will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct. There is no credible threat and we will conduct school on Tuesday. We will continue to keep student and staff safety as a top priority.