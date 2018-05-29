Astrodome finally receives its own Texas State Historical Marker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It was a day for the Dome! The Astrodome received a special Texas State Historical Marker on Tuesday, paid for by the Houston Astros and dedicated by the Harris County Historical Commission.

"It's an engineering marvel. It represents a lot of architectural firsts," Heritage Society Program Director Mike Vance announced before unveiling the new marker with an all-star cast of local leaders and Astrodome enthusiasts, including Harris County Judge Ed Emmett.

The Astrodome has hosted plenty of historical events through the years since it first opened in 1965 as the 'Harris County Domed Stadium.'

But as the world's first domed stadium, it quickly became famous as 'The Eighth Wonder of the World.'

As home to the MLB Astros and to the NFL Houston Oilers, the Dome also donned the nickname 'the House of Pain.'

The Astrodome's famous artificial turf even had a special name: 'Astroturf.'

The Dome hosted many historic matches and feats, including Muhammad Ali boxing bouts, the Billie Jean King versus Bobby Riggs tennis match, and Evel Knievel's famed motorcycle jumps.

Even Elvis left the building....after putting on spectacular concerts in the Dome.

The Dome was also the setting for the Texas football film, 'Friday Night Lights.'

Of course, the Astrodome was also home to the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for over three decades, too.

Now, after racking up all that history, the Dome finally got a marker of recognition some feel is long overdue.

"Memories are not why this building is being saved," Vance declared. "This building is being saved because it is the most important building that's ever been built in Houston, Texas. It's one of two that is recognized around the world in the state of Texas, the other being the Alamo."

As the Dome prepares for its next chapter, a major facelift is coming this fall as the building becomes a multi-events center and parking facility.

But now as a firm piece of Texas history, the Dome will surely continue to dazzle future generations to come!