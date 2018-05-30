Associate Producer/Writer (Full time)
KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for an Associate Producer to work in our Houston location.
The Associate Producer must be a strong storyteller who brings energy and is ready to take on a challenging new opportunity! The right candidate will have excellent writing, spelling and grammar skills, as well as knowledge of pop culture and current events. This role will excel under tight deadlines and bring bold, creative ideas for developing the newscast.
Responsibilities
- Write news content for on-air
- Assist with building graphics
- Supervise the live on-air delivery of newscasts in the control room
- Collaborate with Producers, Executive Producers, Editors and the assignment desk to develop news stories
- Learn to fill-in produce
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 1 year of experience in a newsroom preferred
- Must be able to work well under deadline pressure
- Must exhibit solid news judgment
- Must be accurate and consistent in writing ability
- Must be proactive and work well in a team environment
- Strong organizational skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays
- Must be willing to submit to a background check
- Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States