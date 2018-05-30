× HPD: Good Samaritan injured in shootout after breaking up fight in north Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after two men and a woman were shot at a convenience store in north Houston Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at a convenience store in the 400 block of Rosamond at Werner Street around 9 p.m.

According to police, a man driving a Camaro pulled into the gas station and started arguing with another man. The argument escalated to fighting and a good Samaritan intervened and separated the two.

The good Samaritan and one of the men involved in the fight began to walk away when the Camaro driver began shooting, striking the good Samaritan.

The other man, who was initially involved in the fight, returned fire, striking the Camaro driver and his girlfriend, who was sitting inside the vehicle.

The good Samaritan, the Camaro driver and the woman were all transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other alleged shooter was taken into police custody.

Family members who were at the scene told officers the two men are dating two sisters and have been in an on-again, off-again feud.