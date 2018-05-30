H-E-B recalls select Creamy Creations sherbets, other ice cream brands after broken metal found in processing equipment
HOUSTON — H-E-B has voluntarily recalled several ice cream and sherbet brands after broken metal was found in the processing equipment during routine maintenance. Those products include several of the brand’s Creamy Creations sherbet flavors, Hill Country Fare and EconoMax ice cream, according to Wednesday’s announcement.
The products were distributed to several stores in Texas and Mexico, and were sold in all H-E-B stores as well as Mi Tienda, Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop locations.
The company said all products related to the recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible.
|UPC Number
|Product
|Size
|Best by date
|4122092736
|EconoMax Neopolitan
|4 quarts
|6/1/2019 through 6/23/2019
|4122092733
|EconoMax Neopolitan
|56 ounces
|6/24/2019
|4122092734
|EconoMax Vanilla
|4 quarts
|5/24/2019 through 6/17/19
|4122092731
|EconoMax Vanilla
|56 ounces
|5/26/2019 through 5/27/019
|4122090944
|Hill Country Fare Chocolate
|4.5 quarts
|6/24/2019
|4122092215
|Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream
|56 ounces
|5/27/2019 through 5/28/2019
|4122090946
|Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel
|4.5 quarts
|6/7/2019 through 6/8/2019
|4122090943
|Hill Country Fare Neopolitan
|4.5 quarts
|6/3/2019 through 6/22/2019
|4122092212
|Hill Country Fare Neopolitan
|56 ounces
|6/25/2019
|4122010102
|Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (Mexico)
|4.5 quarts
|6/17/2019 through 6/18/2019
|4122090947
|Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel
|4.5 quarts
|6/8/2019 through 6/9/2019
|4122090942
|Hill Country Fare Vanilla
|4.5 quarts
|6/6/2019 through 6/7/2019
|4122083898
|HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet
|Quart
|12/22/2018
|4122034607
|HEB CC Lime Sherbet
|Quart
|11/19/2018 through 11/20/2018
|4122083895
|HEB CC NSA Orange Sherbet
|Quart
|11/28/2018
|4122083894
|HEB CC NSA Strawberry Sherbet
|Quart
|11/27/2018 through 11/28/2018
|4122083897
|HEB CC Orange Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl
|Quart
|12/10/2018 through 12/11/2018
|4122097260
|HEB CC Rainbow Sherbet
|Quart
|12/11/2018 through 12/12/2018
|4122083896
|HEB CC Strawberry Sherbet Vanilla Cream Swirl
|Quart
|11/26/2018 through 11/27/2018