Harris County Animal Shelter over capacity with hundreds of animals abandoned over Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON - Animal lovers lined up outside the Harris County Animal Shelter to get their paws on one of the 200 animals surrendered on Memorial Day Weekend -- the biggest drop off of animals there so far this year.

Marcy Trzecinski and her wife, Kim Williamson, came for the $10 special in hopes of finding forever friends to take home after they heard of the many dogs left in the shelter parking lot. One pregnant dog was even abandoned, tied to the fence.

Now the shelter is over double capacity and housing over 400 pets. They need the community's help to either adopt or foster a cat or dog.

As for Marcy and Kim, they're adding two new puppies to their family and couldn't be happier.

For more information on fostering or adoptions through the Harris County Animal Shelter, log on to countypets.com

