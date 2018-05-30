Part of Highway 290 temporarily shut down after fiery big rig crash

HOUSTON— An 18-wheeler accident left commuters stuck in traffic for hours Wednesday morning after authorities shut down the US 290 ramp.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s deputies, the accident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 26400 block of Highway 290 at Mueschke Road after the big rig’s tire blew out, causing the driver to strike a guardrail. The truck caught fire after coming to a stop.

Deputies, along with the Houston Fire Department, worked to divert traffic and clear the wreckage.

The scene cleared and the freeways reopened around 7:45 a.m.