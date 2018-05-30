HOUSTON -- Cue every song with the reference to heat, and they will be fitting, because the hot temperatures are lingering on in the Houston area. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives the latest forecast.
Houston Forecast: Clear skies, but heat lingers on
-
Houston forecast: Continuing to monitor disturbance in the Caribbean while heat remains in local area
-
Tuesday weather: High pressure takes over, heat is on the rise
-
Watching the Gulf: Slow moving disturbance could become rainmaker for Houston area
-
Houston forecast: Heat holding steady, but ‘feels like’ temperatures take a slight dip
-
Houston forecast: Protect yourself this weekend, it’s going to be a scorcher!
-
-
Houston forecast: But of course! More hot and humid days ahead
-
Houston forecast: Another hot, humid day with no rain relief in sight
-
Houston forecast: Dry start to work week, and boy is it hot out there!
-
Houston forecast: Stay hydrated, temperatures continue to rise
-
Houston forecast: Get ready, a storm may be heading your way
-
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose