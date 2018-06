HOUSTON — Montrose residents had quite the scare Wednesday night after a suspicious package turned out to be a bag of two prayer candles, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The package was reported in the 4900 block of Graustark Street around 7:50 p.m. The bomb squad was called to the scene due to suspicions that the package could have been a pipe bomb.

In the end, investigators declared the situation a false alarm and the area was cleared.

It’s always better to be safe rather than sorry!