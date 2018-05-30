JJ Watt receives honorary doctorate degree from Baylor College of Medicine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- JJ Watt is a man of many talents on and off the football field -- now he can add doctorate degree to his list of achievements.

On Tuesday night, he received his honorary degree from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

"I've had a lot of big dreams in my life, but not even I dreamt that I could one day become a Doctor," he posted on Twitter.

"I am truly humbled and honored to receive the degree of Doctor of Humanities in Medicine from the Baylor College of Medicine! #CanTheyPutMDonMyJersey."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watt was chosen, along with Houston Emergency Medical Services Director Dr. David Persse, because of the major roles they played helping residents and businesses in Houston after Hurricane Harvey. Watt raised over $37 million to help with recovery efforts following the storm.

"In the year following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and the community's incredible response, it was most fitting to honor two community leaders who contributed in major ways, Dr. Persse and J.J. Watt," said Dr. Paul Klotman, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor.

After the NFL star was awarded his degree, he gave an inspirational message and challenged the graduates to change the world.

"Help be that positive light, help be that person that everyone wants to be around, and help be that energy that takes this world into a better place," Watt said. "Because if we all do a little bit, we all do our part, we can truly change the world one person at a time."