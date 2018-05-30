Large Holocaust artifacts return to Houston museum as multi-million dollar renovation continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Holocaust Museum Houston is in the middle of a multi-million dollar renovation and expansion that had forced curators to relocate the collection's World War II rail car and a Danish rescue boat to a temporary location.

On Wednesday, with cranes and all, the two huge piece will be taken back inside.

"Because the museum is going to be built around them," Chief Marketing Officer Robin Cavanaugh said.

These two artifacts will take center stage once the renovation is complete.

"The museum is over 20 years old and this major expansion is going to give us an opportunity to not only bring in 50% more kids and students to learn about the lessons of the holocaust, but also because we will be offering human rights opportunities and the voices diary children galleries," Cavanaugh said.

Once the huge renovations are done, the museum will be a whopping 57,000 square feet with all kinds of interesting exhibits inside— including an amphitheater and a butterfly garden!

The renovation is scheduled for completion in May of next year.