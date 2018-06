Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The sun is out, and folks wanna lose the pounds! But what if you were already "chewing" on a solution and didn't know it?

A new study from the Journal of Physical Therapy Science says chewing gum while working out can help you lose weight! Researchers found exercisers expend extra energy if they chew gum while walking— especially older men. The study also says chewing gum stimulates circulation and helps to cope with stress.