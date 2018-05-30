Suspect wanted for indecent exposure in Montgomery County identified as convicted out-of-state sex offender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County investigators have identified a suspect accused of multiple incidents of indecent exposure in the Shenandoah and Oak Ridge areas.

Officers released images of the suspect Thursday, and with the help of local residents, were able to identify him as Steven Dale Brazeal.

Three warrants have recently been issued for the 56-year-old's arrest through the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Shenandoah Police Department and Oak Ridge Police Department.

During the investigation, detectives working with the MCSO Sex Offender Registration Unit learned that Brazeal is a lifetime registered sex offender in Oklahoma. Investigators also discovered Brazeal has a history of indecent exposure from in that state.

The sheriff's office said Brazeal was arrested on Wednesday for failure to register as a sex offender by the Tulsa Police Department, but was able to bond out.

The Tulsa Police Department is helping local law enforcement with finding Brazeal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCSO at 936-760-5800 or the Tulsa police at 918-596-9328.