× Man with distinct ‘Bayou Boy’ tattoo wanted for beating child in head with belt buckle

HOUSTON— Crime Stoppers and Houston police are searching for a man accused of beating an 8-year-old child with a belt buckle over the head and body, according to investigators.

Todd Chavis, 28, is charged with injury to a child.

No specific details have been released as of yet about the alleged incident, which occurred in the 5300 block of West Gulf Bank Road on Nov. 5, 2017.

Chavis is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has the words “Bayou Boy” tattooed on the front base of his neck and frequents the Acres Home area.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.