Motorcyclist in Washington nearly loses his head thanks to teenage girls’ prank

GRAHAM, Wa. — What you can't see— can hurt you!

Alexander Teston in Washington state learned that the hard way after he says a cheap prank with some fishing line could have cost him his life!

"I could have been decapitated," Teston declared.

Teston says he was going down the road on his motorcycle at night when he suddenly felt himself tugged backward.

"All of a sudden my neck is jerked back, and I grip my handle bar to not fall off my bike," he recalled. "And then I feel my neck of course get scratched."

Teston couldn't figure out what caused the mishap until sheriff's deputies went fishing for answers and found fishing line tied to this telephone pole and a tree.

"It may have just been kids pulling a prank, but a very dangerous one," Pierce County Sheriff's Department Detective Ed Troyer said. "And we are lucky he wasn't hurt worse or even killed if somebody would have been dislodged from a bike."

Turns out, a couple of 15-year-old girls have confessed to cops they are the guilty party.

The teens say they were trying to create a trick of making a teddy bear look like it was floating in the air above the street, but they took off after the motorcycle hit the fishing line.

"Definitely changes my perspective on back roads, and people not having concern for people's safety," Teston added.

So far, no charges have been filed, but the District Attorney's office will decide what happens next.

"It's okay to have fun, but don't have fun with someone else's life being the expense," Teston suggested.

Amen to that!