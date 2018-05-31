Texas man convicted of sexual indecency with 7-year-old girl added to most wanted list

AUSTIN, Texas — A $3,000 cash reward is being offered for one of the latest suspects added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, the Texas DPS announced Thursday.

David Sauceda Medina, 62, is wanted for indecency with a child-sexual contact and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. The suspect has been on the run since January and has ties to the Austin, Bell County and Chicago areas.

Officials said his lengthy criminal history includes a 2010 Travis County conviction for indecency with a child involving a 7-year-old girl.

Medina has been known to frequent homeless shelters, according to investigators.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also offering a reward for Medina’s arrest.

Medina is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, left arm, left hand and both arms.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.