Former President Lyndon B. Johnson to be honored with statue in downtown Houston 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Downtown Houston is getting a new piece of U.S. history!

On Thursday, city officials unveiled plans for a presidential monument of Lyndon B. Johnson.

"We are really taking steps to beef up, to enhance this side of town. It's going to be a tremendous location for the Downtown area and for the city of Houston," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Lyndon's daughter was also in attendance at the Hobby Center where they made the announcement.

"For many of us, we are the recipients of many of the strategies and initiatives that were put in place, so I want to say a very personal thanks to your family for that," Turner said.