Houston Housing Authority celebrates major milestone with opening of beautiful federally funded apartments

HOUSTON — The Houston Housing Authority is celebrating a major milestone, the grand opening of it's first brand new housing unit in ten years.

"Look how beautiful this is with tax credits and disaster recovery monies, federal dollars that are valuable to putting on the ground housing that gives people dignity," Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said at the opening ceremony of the Independence Heights Apartments Thursday.

The 154-unit facility will have options for mixed income families, elderly and disabled people as well as veterans.

"You have to provide different products to different people in order for them to stay right here in the area," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. He hopes the development will bring a boost to the area after Hurricane Harvey. And there's one more perk for people moving into the new complex...a famous neighbor might just swing by!

Rapper Paul Wall says he owns property right around the corner, so make sure you have the welcome mat ready.

"These units are nice," Wall said with a grill filled smile. "It is not substandard— this is somewhere where I would be comfortable! I'm like 'man, how much is rent? I might need to move in!'"

Home at last!