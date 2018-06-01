Houston man breaks into church five times in 12 days, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Whatever happened to the Golden Rule?

Houston police have arrested 40-year-old Nazar Rail Davis, a man accused of breaking into a catholic church five times in just 12 days! Investigators said the break-ins happened in early May at the Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church in northeast Houston.

"He's very consistent. The first break in was Tuesday, May 14th," Father Kenneth Howard said.

According to police, Davis broke into the church and raided their pantry. He's even accused of stopping to make a sandwich on one occasion! And another time he stole a bunch of lawn equipment from the church storage and several camera monitors, investigators said.

"He probably ran up a bill from $10,000 to $12,0000 I would think," Howard said. "You would think once, maybe twice that many times it's surprising. So apparently, he didn't have a good relationship with God."

Davis is charged with burglary with intent to commit theft.