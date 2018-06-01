Attorney: Valero says ‘no injuries’ after Texas City refinery explosion; but $100M lawsuit claims otherwise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Dozens of workers are suing Valero over an explosion at the company's Texas City refinery in April. High power Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed the paperwork Thursday.

According to the lawsuit,the 28 subcontractors had to be treated for orthopedic injuries and hearing loss after the incident and most of them are suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

The workers also claim Valero knew there were problems with the piping system that ruptured, but the company continued to cut corners anyway. Now the group is seeking up to $100 million in damages.

In an email Buzbee said, "it really bugs me when these plants report 'no injuries' after an event like this, when they know full well multiple individuals are seeing treatment."

Valero says it doesn't comment on pending litigation.