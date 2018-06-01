Whataburger issues apology to Friendswood officer who was denied service
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas— The Whataburger fast-food chain has found itself in the hot seat after an employee refused to serve an officer who was carrying a gun.
According to reports, the officer was not in uniform at the time.
Whataburger Corporate Communications released a statement that read in part:
“This was an unfortunate misunderstanding of our open carry policy, and we’ve reached out to the detective because we want to make this right. Our company policy allows law enforcement with proper identification to open carry at our restaurants, and we’ll be reinforcing this policy with employees through additional training. We’ve also been in contact with the Friendswood Police Officers Association and are trying to get a hold of the detective to apologize for the misunderstanding. We want to make it clear that he and all law enforcement are welcome in our restaurants and we’re proud to serve them.”