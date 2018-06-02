HPD: Man shot after going into wrong apartment in SW Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has released the identity of a man shot at a southwest Houston apartment complex over the weekend.

Hunter Logan, 22, was found critically injured around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 10600 block of Brooklet near South Drive. Investigators said the victim had been shot in the abdomen.

Police said Logan was searching for his friend's apartment when he mistakenly stepped into the wrong residence and was shot by the resident, 42. The resident told police a man was banging on his door when he opened fire, according to investigators.

Logan was taken to a nearby hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

At this time, no charges have been filed.