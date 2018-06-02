Wrong-way driver charged after man critically injured in Pierce Elevated crash, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A wrong-way driver is facing intoxication assault charges after causing a crash that left one man in critical condition Saturday morning on the Gulf Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

Both suspect Nicole Bertoldi, 28, and the 67-year-old victim were hospitalized following the crash around 2:30 a.m. on Pierce Elevated at the W. Dallas exit.

Numerous witnesses reported seeing a white Toyota Corolla driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-45 before Bertoldi slammed into a white Kia Optima and clipped another vehicle, according to police.

HPD officers tried to perform CPR on the victim, who was a passenger in the Kia, until he was taken to Ben Taub hospital by paramedics.

Investigators said the suspect's injuries were non-life threatening and she admitted to police that she was intoxicated. Bertoldi was also evaluated by a DWI Task Force officer.

As of Monday, Bertoldi and the victim remain in the hospital.