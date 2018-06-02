HCSO: SWAT called to house in East Harris County after domestic disturbance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas --- The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in east Harris County Saturday night.

When deputies arrived to the home on Euclid Street around 9:30 p.m., they spoke to a woman outside of her home. The woman told deputies her husband threatened her with a gun, assaulted her, kicked her out and said he would shoot her and her kids.

After failed attempts to get him to leave the house, HROU (SWAT) was called to negotiate. Tear gas was thrown in after more failed negotiation attempts.

SWAT then rushed in through the backdoor. The children were unharmed, deputies said.

The suspect was arrested and is facing charges of Aggravated Assault, Child Endangerment and making a Terroristic Threat on a Peace officer, deputies said.